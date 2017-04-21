The RCMP’s major crimes unit and the forensic identification section are investigating the death of two women in the McIntyre subdivision, the police say.

Earlier this week the police said it was investigating a “sudden death” in the subdivision.

Police say they were called to a residence in the McIntyre subdivision about a reported death.

When police arrived on scene they discovered the the bodies of two women inside.

The RCMP aren’t releasing the names of the victims, or saying when they were called to the residence.