Yukon RCMP’s major crimes unit are investigating a sudden death in Riverdale.

Police say they they found the body of a 45-year-old man April 6.

Yukon Coroner’s Service is also investigating. An autopsy has been ordreded to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police didn’t release the man’s name.

Yukon RCMP say there is no reason to believe the public is at risk.

Anybody with information can contact the RCMP at 867-667-5555 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersyukon.ca.