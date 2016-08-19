Yukon News

RCMP investigating home invasion

Pierre Chauvin Friday August 19, 2016

Whitehorse RCMP are investigating a home invasion that happened Tuesday near Black Street.

At 9 p.m. that day, several officers responded after masked men entered a home and assaulted two other men inside.

Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at Whitehorse General Hospital.

Police say they believe it was a “targeted incident.”

“The residence in question and victims involved are known to police,” the RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 667-5555.

1 Comment

john henry wrote:
9:44am Thursday August 25, 2016

I KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH THESE PEOPLE

Add a comment

The Yukon News welcomes your comments and insight. We encourage a healthy environment for debate that is inclusive, thoughtful and respectful.

The comments are moderated. Personal attacks, vulgarity, profanity, unsubstantiated allegations, hateful comments and incoherence will not be tolerated.

If you have a complaint regarding a comment or have a question please contact the web administrator at webadmin@yukon-news.com.