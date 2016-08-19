RCMP investigating home invasion
Whitehorse RCMP are investigating a home invasion that happened Tuesday near Black Street.
At 9 p.m. that day, several officers responded after masked men entered a home and assaulted two other men inside.
Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at Whitehorse General Hospital.
Police say they believe it was a “targeted incident.”
“The residence in question and victims involved are known to police,” the RCMP said in a release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 667-5555.
