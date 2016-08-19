Whitehorse RCMP are investigating a home invasion that happened Tuesday near Black Street.

At 9 p.m. that day, several officers responded after masked men entered a home and assaulted two other men inside.

Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at Whitehorse General Hospital.

Police say they believe it was a “targeted incident.”

“The residence in question and victims involved are known to police,” the RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 667-5555.