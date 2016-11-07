The Yukon RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating after an 18-year old man died in Pelly Crossing Friday.

Neither the man’s name, nor circumstances surrounding his death have been released.

Police say they’re treating the death as suspicious.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service is also investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for “as soon as possible this week,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Results from the autopsy are expected to assist us in determining whether or not the cause of death could result in criminal charges,” said Sgt. Greg Holmberg of the major crime unit.

An RCMP forensics team is also in Pelly Crossing to gather evidence.