The Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse was evacuated Feb. 24 after someone issued a bomb threat against the facility.

Police said CGC staff found a written note containing the threat. Officers, including police service dogs and the bomb disposal unit, were called in, said RCMP Insp. Archie Thompson.

“We've since cleared the building and we can tell you that building is now safe,” he said.

In a later news release, police said “investigators were able to confirm that the threat was not credible” around 4:15 p.m.

Police and emergency officials began evacuating patrons from the building shortly after 2 p.m.

City bylaw officers were directing traffic out of the facility's parking lot. Authorities closed the turning lane from Hamilton Boulevard and access to the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club.

The centre was reopened for the public by 5 p.m. Whitehorse city manager Christine Smith said the evacuation took about 10 minutes. She said citizens responded well to instructions to clear out.

Smith could not say how many people were in the building at the time of the evacuation order, but estimated the parking lot was about three-quarters full.

Jessica Apolloni, the city's manager of strategic communications, said nobody had been injured. She said police originally expected the investigation to take between five and seven hours.

A hockey tournament had been going on at the games centre. Staff were contacting tournament organizers to let them know the building is open again.

RCMP said the Major Crimes Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 867-667-5555.

This story was last updated at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 24.