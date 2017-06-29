Yukon RCMP are investigating the murder of a 25-year-old Whitehorse man.

In a short statement released June 29, police say they got a call shortly before 6:30 p.m. on June 28 after a body found in the Whitehorse area.

The statement does not provide a location but police have cordoned off an area beside the Alaska Highway west of Ibex Valley.

The victim’s name has not been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow at Vancouver General Hospital.

RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating with the territory's coroner. Other officers, including the forensic identification section and police service dogs are also helping.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 867-667-5555. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

