Whitehorse RCMP are treating a Friday night shooting in Porter Creek as a homicide.

Police responded to Stan McCowan Place, a cul-de-sac near Wann Road, after receiving a report of gunshots around 10 p.m. Friday night.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot outside a home.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Whitehorse General Hospital, where he died around 11 p.m.

Police said witnesses reported a “dark-coloured older style minivan, possibly red or maroon, leaving the scene.”

The RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating, with help from other RCMP personnel, but have yet to make any arrests. They’re asking anyone with information about the minivan or its occupants to call police at 667-5555.

“We do not believe that this incident was a random act of violence,” said Sgt. Greg Holmberg of the RCMP’s major crimes unit.

“The RCMP urges all Yukoners to remain vigilant, keeping in mind that the person(s) involved in this incident may be armed. Please report any information to police immediately.”