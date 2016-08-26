The City of Whitehorse has plans to improve a section of Wheeler Street downtown and wants the public’s input.

Two public meetings are scheduled for Tuesday Aug. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday Sept. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Whitehorse Public Library.

The plan is to discuss the Wheeler Street West local improvement project which will cover the stretch of road from Fourth Avenue to the escarpment.

City officials want feedback on sidewalk preferences, parking, traffic calming and landscaping before they hire a consultant to come up with a design for the area.

In the 2016 capital budget the city set aside money to work on the area.

The water and sewer mains that run underneath Wheeler Street were built in the 1950s and are constructed of asbestos cement. According to the city, the material usually has a life of between 40 and 65 years.

A growing population and more development also means the area needs larger water mains.

The road is also deteriorating, the city says.

“In its current state, the level of service provided by the Wheeler Street roadway is considered very poor. The paved surface is deteriorating and potholes are a common occurrence,” the city website says.

“The roadway has reached the end of its useful life, meaning that it is no longer economical to perform regular maintenance and repair, and it instead requires a complete rehabilitation.”

Display boards from the meeting will also be posted online.

Anyone who is unable to attend, but would like to provide input can contact Taylor Eshpeter, assistant city engineer, at 668-8305 or Erica Beasley, planner, at 668-8600.