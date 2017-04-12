Yukon RCMP are warning that narcotics could be circulating in the form of white pills resembling common painkillers.

Police say investigators at an unspecified community detachment seized a bottle of medication that included a number of unidentified white pills.

While the pills resembled over-the-counter drugs, they contained traces of cocaine.

The pills have been sent for a full toxicology analysis. They were not marked, unlike prescription drugs.

“One pill even appeared to be disintegrating or not fully formed, which is often an indicator of counterfeit or unlicensed pharmaceutical products,” police said in a news release.

Based on their size, shape and colour the pills resemble a variety of medications including generic acetaminophen, ibuprofen and naproxen.

Police are urging Yukoners to follow a few basic rules: Only take medication that has been prescribed to you and only purchase medication from legitimate pharmacies.

“Remember that products purchased from non-credible sources are not guaranteed to be safe or legit,” police said. If you have any information on suspected illicit activity, please contact your local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersyukon.ca.