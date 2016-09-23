Police have charged one man and are still looking for two other suspects after a gas station robbery in Whitehorse early Wednesday morning.

Whitehorse RCMP were called at approximately 4 a.m. to the Petro Canada gas station on Fourth Avenue.

Police were told that three men, all wearing bandanas over their faces and carrying baseball bats, robbed the on-duty clerk of cash, cigarettes, and other miscellaneous items.

The clerk was not hurt.

At around 11 p.m. that night police arrested one of the robbery suspects, 18-year-old Timothy McKay.

He was scheduled to appear in court yesterday.

Two other suspects are still at large. Police have released surveillance video of the two remaining suspects. They are both seen wearing coats, gloves and bandanas over their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.