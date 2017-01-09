Police are still looking for a man who was reported missing last month.

Officers are handing out posters around Whitehorse as part of their efforts to find David James Kunuk, 35.

Kunuk’s landlord reported him missing in December. He was last seen in the Whitehorse area in early October, according to police.

“The family of James Kunuk continues to be concerned for his well-being,” Whitehorse RCMP Const. Kelly Manweiller said in a press release.

“He did not call home around his birthday in mid-December or over the holidays, which is very unusual for him. If anyone has information that could help us find James or has had any contact with him since early October, please let us know. ”

Kunuk is originally from Inuvik, N.W.T. He’s described as standing 5-10 (178 cm) and weighing between 180 and 210 lbs (82 to 95 kg).

He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos of “THUG” and “LIFE” on his left and right forearms.

He is sometimes known as James or Jay Springgay.

Police say Kunuk has connections in Vancouver and the Northwest Territories, but he hasn’t been seen in either of those places.

“Please Jay, come home,” his mother Florence Springgay said in the release. “If anyone has any information on Jay’s whereabouts, please contact the RCMP. We have no idea where he is. Any information you might have could help us find him.”

Whitehorse RCMP can be reached at 867-667-5555. Information can also be sent anonymously to Yukon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

Contact Ashley Joannou at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)