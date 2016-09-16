Three canoeists had to be rescued by the RCMP after their boat overturned in Miles Canyon Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a passerby on the nearby trail called police after spotting the overturned canoe.

Officers responded by boat. They found a Whitehorse man and a couple visiting from Quebec stranded at the base of the north side canyon wall, just downstream from the suspension bridge, according to a police press release.

They were able to swim to the wall, climb out of the water and hold on to small rocks while they waited for help.

“The paddlers were rescued without incident,” Inspector Archie Thompson said in the release Thursday.

“The water in this area was particularly fast and tumultuous last night, with very strong currents. Without a doubt, these lives were saved because the paddlers were wearing life jackets.”