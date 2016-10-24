The Yukon RCMP’s major crimes unit has recovered the vehicle seen leaving the scene of a homicide two weeks ago, police said Monday.

Thirty-two year-old Matthew Devellano was shot and killed on Oct. 7 in Porter Creek.

At the time police were asking for the public’s help in locating a red or maroon “older-style” minivan that witnesses saw leaving the scene of the crime.

Police won’t release details about where the minivan was found or in what state it was in.

The investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made so far, they said.

Last week, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the Baranov neighbourhood in Porter Creek in connection with the homicide investigation.

The search of the home and the discovery of the minivan are not related, according to police.

The search of the home is complete, but Yukon’s RCMP major crimes unit declined to provide more details.

Police were called to Stan McCowan Place, a cul-de-sac near Wann Road, after receiving a report of gunshots around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Officers found Devellano, who had been shot outside of his home.

He was taken by ambulance to Whitehorse General Hospital, where he died around 11 p.m.

“We do not believe that this incident was a random act of violence,” Sgt. Greg Holmberg of the RCMP’s major crimes unit said the following day.

“The RCMP urges all Yukoners to remain vigilant, keeping in mind that the person(s) involved in this incident may be armed. Please report any information to police immediately.”

Anybody with information can contact Whitehorse RCMP at 667-5555.

Contact Pierre Chauvin at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)