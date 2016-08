Teslin RCMP officers recovered the body of man from the Teslin River near Johnsons Crossing on Sunday.

Yukon Coroner’s Service took part in the recovery, Yukon RCMP said Monday.

Yukon RCMP’s Major Crime Unit alongside Teslin RCMP and the coroner are working to determine the cause of death.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow at Vancouver General Hospital.

The man’s name has yet to be released.