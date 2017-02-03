Yukon News

Police make arrest after bus stolen in downtown Whitehorse

Maura Forrest Friday February 3, 2017

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested a 28-year-old woman after a 20-seat passenger bus was stolen in downtown Whitehorse Jan. 29.

On Sunday afternoon, the stolen bus was driven onto Fourth Avenue from a parking lot near the Yukon Inn, with its rear door swinging open. The bus drove up Two Mile Hill and onto the Alaska Highway, headed north.

Around 2:40 p.m., RCMP received a report that the bus had been stolen. Soon after, police received a second call regarding an erratic driver travelling from Porter Creek southbound on the Alaska Highway, in a vehicle matching the description of the stolen bus.

The bus was located in the parking lot of the Kopper King, off the Alaska Highway.

Police arrested a 28-year-old woman nearby.

The woman was set to appear in territorial court Jan. 30 to face several charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with conditions.

