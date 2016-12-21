Whitehorse RCMP are on the lookout for a man who made off with $800 worth of prints taken from the Yukon Inn on Dec. 6.

Two First Nation art prints, each worth $400 according to police, were taken from the front entrance lobby leading to the Boiler Room restaurant.

CCTV footage released by the police shows the first theft occuring after 7:10 p.m. In the video a man is seen taking the print off the wall and walking out the front door with it.

The video shows the second theft taking place around 11:55 p.m. that same night, with three people coming in the same entrance.

A man, who the RCMP suspect to be the same person who stole the first print, takes the second print off the wall and leaves with two other people.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersyukon.ca.

