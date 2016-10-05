Police are investigating two incidents of cars having their windows smashed in Porter Creek this weekend.

Police were called at 8:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday but investigators say they believe the incidents happened sometime overnight or in the early morning.

The first call came from Bamboo Crescent. In that case, a neighbour reported hearing loud bangs around 6:15 a.m. and observed a tall, slender person running down the street, according to an RCMP press release.

The second report came in from nearby Mulberry Place.

“Acts of vandalism such as these end up costing everyone in the end,” Whitehorse detachment commander Inspector Archie Thompson said in the release.

“We encourage residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to police.”

Whitehorse RCMP can be reached at 867-667-5555.