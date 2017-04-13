Whitehorse RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man parents say they saw last night masturbating while children played in a nearby park.

Police said only that they were looking for man in connection to an “indecent act” at Antwerp children’s park in Takhini North last night.

But in a post to the Takhini North Community Association Facebook page, a mother said she saw a man masturbating in the nearby bushes.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. last night and the man was seen leaving the area walking north on Carpiquet Road.

According to the police the man is described as Caucasian, about 30 years old, approximately six feet tall, possibly with light hair and a thin build.

He was wearing a black hoodie and track pants and was carrying a maroon backpack.

Whitehorse RCMP are asking the public to avoid approaching anyone matching the man’s description.

To report any possible sightings to the police, call 667-5555.