A birch mask by Alex Dickson was reported stolen from the Yukon government’s main administration building on Second Avenue April 6.

The mask, entitled Wiseman, is part of the Yukon’s permanent art collection and had been on exhibit for three weeks.

“We are working with the RCMP in this investigation, but the main focus right now is getting the word out,” said Garnet Muething, art curator for the Department of Tourism and Culture..

Muething said the department couldn’t speculate, but that it was possible the mask was stolen in order to be sold. He declined to say what the mask is worth.

Wiseman is 23 centimetres high and 16.5 cm wide. It’s made of birch, abalone and horse hair with acrylic paint. It was carved in 2004 by Teslin Tlingit artist Alex Dickson. Dickson died in 2010.

Anyone with information can contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.