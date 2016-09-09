The Poker Creek border crossing on the Top of the World Highway will close for the season Sept. 25, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.

The seasonal border crossing, which opens in May, handles mostly tourist traffic between Dawson City and Tok, Alaska.

Nearly 14,000 vehicles crossed the border at the Poker Creek crossing in 2011, according to the most recent Yukon government traffic count available.

In a release, U.S. border officials said snowy weather could cause the Poker Creek crossing to close before Sept. 25.