Pilot suffers minor injuries after helicopter crash in Atlin

A pilot suffered minor injuries after his helicopter went down just after taking off at the Atlin airport Aug. 10. (Cathie Archbould/archbould.com)

A man suffered minor injuries in Atlin, B.C., Thursday afternoon after the helicopter he was piloting crashed shortly after lifting off.

Atlin RCMP received a report about a helicopter crash near the Atlin airport around 3 p.m. on Aug. 10. Officers “immediately” located the pilot, who told them he was the lone occupant of the helicopter and that he was not seriously injured.

The pilot said he was lifting off and about three to six metres in the air when he felt the left side of the helicopter start to sink, according to Atlin RCMP.

The helicopter was privately owned by the pilot.

Police notified the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which said it would not be investigating the incident and that the scene could be released to the pilot to clean up the wreckage.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com