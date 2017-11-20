Phase 5 of Whistle Bend a go

Next phase of subdivision will eventually be home to around 750 people

Sewer and water lines are installed for Phase 4 of Whistle Bend in October. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse city council voted Nov. 14 to approve the rezoning of a 20-hectare parcel of land in Whistle Bend subdivision so work on Phase 5 can begin.

Once built, the new development will be home to 310 units, housing approximately 745 people. This includes 104 single-family and duplex lots, 66 townhouses, two multiple-family lots, one park and one lot zoned for institutional or recreational use.

Phase 4 of the development was approved in August 2016.

Exactly when the lots will be available for purchase has not yet been determined.

Council also recently approved a budget increase for the planning of Phase 8 of the project, to account for two additional parcels of land that were added to the phase. The extra money brings the total cost for Phase 8 planning to $300,000.

