Corporal Patrick Russell is the Yukon RCMP’s new detachment commander in Ross River.

Russell previously served in Atlin, B.C., and moved to Ross River on Dec. 30. He began work as the new commander on Dec. 31.

“I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Ross River detachment,” Russell said in a news release. “My family and I are really looking forward to becoming involved in the community and exploring the cultural and outdoor recreational activities it has to offer.”

Russell was born and raised in Toronto and obtained a diploma in police foundations at Humber College. He joined the RCMP in November 2007.

Russell began his service in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, and has spent the last three years in northern B.C., at the Tsay Keh Dene and Atlin detachments.

Russell’s wife, Kaila, is trained in early childhood education. They have two children — Alizabeth, aged two and a half, and Madelyn, aged one.

Russell replaces Cpl. Kurtis Pillipow, who transferred to Alberta.

Ross River community members were involved in his selection.