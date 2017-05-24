Yukon News

Parts of Kluane National Park and Reserve closed off

Pierre Chauvin Wednesday May 24, 2017

Parks Canada has closed the Ä’äy Chú (Slims River) West trail, south of Bullion Plateau Trail and surrounding land areas in Kluane National Park and Reserve to visitors until further notice.

Parks Canada said the closure is a “routine management action” because of the number of bears spotted in the area.

The closure is meant to both protect park visitors and bears.

For information call 1-800-661-0486, (867) 667-3910 or visit pc.gc.ca/Klondike.

