The federal government will pony up more than $700,000 to support the Klondike’s bid to become a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The funding, provided through CanNor, will help the Tr’ondek Hwech’in First Nation develop the required plan and nomination dossier.

Part of the funding is also to “prepare the community to take advantage of tourism and economic opportunities,” CanNor said Monday.

The designation would draw more tourists to the Klondike, increasing demand for the hospitality and service industries, according to the government.

Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CanNor, made the announcement today.

In a release, Yukon’s MP Larry Bagnell said “the tourism benefits to this community will be significant.”

The $711,000 investment will roll out over three years, with the Tr’ondek Hwech’in First Nation contributing an additional $60,000 to the project.

The only current World Heritage Site in the territory is Kluane National Park and Reserve, which includes Mount Logan, the country’s highest peak.

