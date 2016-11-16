Election results in Old Crow remain unchanged after ballots were officially recounted on Monday evening.

Pauline Frost won the Vuntut Gwitchin riding for the Yukon Liberals with 77 votes in the territorial election on Nov. 7.

Yukon Party incumbent Darius Elias came away with 70 votes, while the NDP’s Skeeter Wright earned just three ballots.

All ridings won by fewer than 10 votes are subject to an automatic recount.

A recount of ballots cast in the Whitehorse riding of Mountainview is expected on Friday morning.

The Liberals’ Jeanie Dendys won Mountainview, defeating the NDP’s Shaunagh Stikeman by just six votes. Dendys also beat outgoing premier Darrell Pasloski by 40 votes, leading him to announce his resignation as Yukon Party leader on election night.

The Yukon Liberals won a majority on Nov. 7, coming away with 11 out of 19 seats in the territory. The Yukon Party will form the new official Opposition, with six seats, while the NDP has been reduced to two seats.

The swearing-in of the new government is expected in early December.