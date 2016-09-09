Both opposition parties nominated new candidates this past week as all three major parties approach full rosters for this fall’s territorial election.

In Copperbelt North, the NDP formally nominated Andre Bourcier, a linguist and educator, as its candidate. Bourcier ran unopposed for the nomination.

At a nomination meeting Tuesday, Bud McCue, the business manager of the Whitehorse local of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, captured the NDP nod in the riding of Lake Laberge. Patrick Winstanley, who was also seeking the nomination, withdrew at the meeting to support McCue, the NDP said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the Liberals officially nominated Math’ieya Alatini in the riding of Kluane Sept. 1. The Chief of the Kluane First Nation ran unopposed for the nomination.

So far, the Liberals have officially nominated candidates in 18 of 19 ridings, while the Yukon Party has locked in candidates in 15 ridings and the NDP has nominees in 12.