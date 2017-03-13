A weekend fire destroyed a triplex in Porter Creek March 12 but everyone inside was able to get out of the building safely.

Calls to 911 started coming in at approximately 2:15 p.m. to report the building on Fir Street was on fire.

Flames were visible coming out of the attic, said Whitehorse Fire Department platoon chief Dave Dowie.

People living in two of the three units were outside when the fire trucks arrived. Firefighters searched the building and confirmed the third unit was empty.

The people at home initially weren’t aware that the building was on fire, Dowie said.

“They apparently were informed by passersby who saw the flames and smoke in the building. The fire was initially in the attic area.”

It took about eight hours to put the flames out. Between nine and 12 firefighters worked in shifts fighting the fire, Dowie said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Dowie suspects the building might be a write-off.

“Unfortunately the roof did collapse and so it fell in on the units.”

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to fix an incorrect date. The fire took place March 12.