No innovation fund until next year: YG

Ashley Joannou Wednesday May 3, 2017

The government’s plans to create a $10 million fund for economic diversification and innovation won’t happen until next year, according to the minister of economic development.

Ranj Pillai told the legislative assembly this week that the Yukon Development Corporation is investigating different models for the fund which will “increase investment opportunities while helping build sustainable jobs for Yukoners and supporting innovative approaches to existing and new industries.”

The Liberals promised the fund during the last territorial election.

Pillai said the government anticipates the fund will start sometime during the 2018-19 fiscal year and be fully rolled out the following year.

