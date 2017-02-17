Yukon’s job employment board, YuWin, announced Feb. 17 it will launch a new website.

It also announced new offices for the job board.

“In an effort to better serve our clients, YuWin is relocating to a central downtown location which is more accessible for everyone,” said Julie Anne Ames, YuWin’s executive director, in the release. “This is an exciting time for YuWin — our new office will be a hub of activity and a location where Yukon businesses can stop by and access current Yukon labour market information and get assistance in applying for subsidies and employment related programs currently being offered in the territory.”

The website will be more user-friendly and accessible, Ames said. It will also make it easier and quicker for employers to post jobs online.

The website’s security will also be strengthened.

On Feb. 13, the News revealed YuWin’s website wasn’t using standard encryption to protect customers’ login information.

The new website launch is scheduled for Feb. 17, but access to yuwin.ca may be intermittent that day, Ames said.

YuWin’s new downtown office will open March 15.