Whitehorse’s airport is getting a facelift.

About $2.4 million worth of work has begun at the Erik Nielsen International Airport and is scheduled to be completed by June.

Officials with the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works say none of the construction is expected to affect the daily operation of the airport, though things may be a little bit noisier than usual for a while.

One of the most obvious changes designed by local architectural firm Kobayashi and Zedda is an expanded second floor that will now include a new seating area near the airport’s restaurant.

The washrooms before and after security are both getting major upgrades.

Tiny bathrooms in the boarding lounge are being decommissioned and replaced with larger, more modern, accessible versions that are being built from scratch.

The public bathrooms across from the check-in counters are also slated to be renovated and made more accessible.

The department says the renovations are being staggered so that there will always be washrooms accessible to the public.

“Upgrading these facilities will allow the airport to better support current and future passenger needs,” said spokesperson Alicia Debrecini.

Seating in the boarding lounge is also being reconfigured and the passenger screening and security area will be expanded to allow for a second walk-through metal detector.

The building is getting a new air conditioner and the gift shop is also getting some improvements.

