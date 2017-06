A Fairbanks man who died in a fatal accident near Jake’s Corner this week has been identified as J. Michael Gray.

The accident occured shortly after 11 a.m. June 11 when Gray was travelling through a construction zone and lost control of his motorcycle.

Gray left Fairbanks June 10 and was headed to Montana for a family gathering, said the Yukon Coroners Service in a news release.

No further details were released.