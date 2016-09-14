Whitehorse residents will get another chance to hear more information about planned expansions at the MacBride Museum.

Whitehorse city council and city managers are meeting Oct. 4 at noon to talk about signing an encroachment agreement with the museum. The museum’s plan to construct a second building on its property includes a portion of the underground foundation that is technically on the Steele Street right of way.

The new building is also designed to have an an overhang on its upper levels that will protrude over the public sidewalk on Front Street.

Those changes require an agreement with the city.

“These encroachments will not impede pedestrian movement,” said a report in Monday night’s council agenda. “While administration does not support new construction including encroachments onto city land, this request is being brought forward for council’s consideration based on the uniqueness of the project.”

Meetings like the one happening Oct. 4 are open but do not include a chance for the public to ask questions or provide comments.

Residents will have a chance to speak to council at the council meeting Oct. 11. That meeting will specifically focus on a list of zoning amendments the museum is seeking.

The expansion will add 1,700 additional square metres to the museum, spread out over a new three-storey building.

Earlier this year the museum got $6 million from the territorial and federal governments to pay for the building.