Michael Nehass released from custody in B.C.

Yukon man who spent years in WCC awaiting peace bond application, faces no charges

Michael Nehass was released from custody in B.C. Nov. 3. (RCMP Handout)

Michael Nehass has been released from custody in British Columbia as he awaits a hearing for a peace bond application against him.

Nehass was released following a hearing Nov. 3, with his next court appearance scheduled for Jan. 2, 2018.

A hearing date for the peace bond application hasn’t been set.

A peace bond is essentially a promise for someone believed to be at risk of committing a crime to follow a set of rules given by the court. Nehass is not facing any criminal charges.

B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said the application was based on an “informant’s declaration” that he had “reasonable grounds to fear” that Nehass “will commit a serious personal injury offence.”

The British Columbia Provincial Court had issued a warrant for Nehass’ arrest Oct. 19 following the application by the province’s prosecution service, less than three weeks after his release from a psychiatric hospital in Kamloops, B.C.

Prior to that, Nehass had spent years at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre for charges related to a 2010 knifepoint assault in Watson Lake. His mental health severely deteriorated before he was sent to a forensic psychiatric facility in Ontario in 2016.

The Crown entered a Crown stay on Nehass’ charges earlier this year, effectively stopping all legal proceedings related to his case.

Nehass’ lawyer Anik Morrow did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

