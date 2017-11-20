Michael Nehass was released from custody in B.C. Nov. 3. (RCMP Handout)

Michael Nehass released from custody in B.C.

Yukon man who spent years in WCC awaiting peace bond application, faces no charges

Michael Nehass has been released from custody in British Columbia as he awaits a hearing for a peace bond application against him.

Nehass was released following a hearing Nov. 3, with his next court appearance scheduled for Jan. 2, 2018.

A hearing date for the peace bond application hasn’t been set.

A peace bond is essentially a promise for someone believed to be at risk of committing a crime to follow a set of rules given by the court. Nehass is not facing any criminal charges.

B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said the application was based on an “informant’s declaration” that he had “reasonable grounds to fear” that Nehass “will commit a serious personal injury offence.”

The British Columbia Provincial Court had issued a warrant for Nehass’ arrest Oct. 19 following the application by the province’s prosecution service, less than three weeks after his release from a psychiatric hospital in Kamloops, B.C.

Prior to that, Nehass had spent years at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre for charges related to a 2010 knifepoint assault in Watson Lake. His mental health severely deteriorated before he was sent to a forensic psychiatric facility in Ontario in 2016.

The Crown entered a Crown stay on Nehass’ charges earlier this year, effectively stopping all legal proceedings related to his case.

Nehass’ lawyer Anik Morrow did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Yukon survey shows broad support for legal pot
Phase 5 of Whistle Bend a go

Yukon government reveals proposed pot rules

'We're under a tight timeline, everybody is Canada is, so we're doing this in stages'

Phase 5 of Whistle Bend a go

Next phase of subdivision will eventually be home to around 750 people

Silver rules out HST, layoffs and royalty changes

Yukon's financial advisory panel has released its final report

City of Whitehorse budgets $30M for infrastructure over four years

'I think we're concentrating on the most important things'

Straight and true: the story of the Yukon colours

Michael Gates | History Hunter Last week, I participated in the 150th… Continue reading

Get ready to tumble: Whitehorse's Polarettes to flip out at fundraiser

'There's a mandatory five-minute break at the end, just so people don't fall over'

Alaska's governor goes to China

There are very different rules for resource projects depending on which side of the border you're on

Yukon survey shows broad support for legal pot

But there's no consensus on retail and distribution models

Yukon government releases survey on the territory's liquor laws

Changes could include allowing sale of booze in grocery stores

Get family consent before moving patients to other hospitals: NDP critic

'Where is the respect and where is the dignity?'

Bill C-17 passes third reading in House of Commons

The bill, which will repeal controversial amendments made to YESAA by Bill S-6, will now go to Senate

White Pass and Yukon Route musical chugs on without director

The cast and crew of Stonecliff are pushing forward without Conrad Boyce, who went on medical leave

  Yukon government reveals proposed pot rules

    'We're under a tight timeline, everybody is Canada is, so we're doing this in stages'

  Michael Nehass released from custody in B.C.

    Yukon man who spent years in WCC awaiting peace bond application, faces no charges

  Phase 5 of Whistle Bend a go

    Next phase of subdivision will eventually be home to around 750 people