Michael Nehass in custody in British Columbia. (RCMP photo)

Michael Nehass arrested in B.C. to face peace bond application

Yukon man not facing criminal charges

Michael Nehass is back in custody — this time, in a police cell in British Columbia, awaiting a hearing for a peace bond application against him.

The 33-year-old Tahltan man, who spent years in the Whitehorse Correctional Centre before being transferred to a forensic psychiatric facility in Ontario in relation to a 2011 knifepoint assault in Watson Lake, was freed in September when prosecutor Eric Marcoux entered a Crown stay in his case, effectively ending all legal proceedings against Nehass.

The move came as Nehass’ lawyer, Toronto-based Anik Morrow, was about to argue her application for a judicial stay, which would have allowed her to present evidence that Nehass’ Charter rights had been violated. The case raised issues about the treatment of First Nations inmates, inmates with mental health issues and the use of solitary confinement at the WCC.

Following the Crown stay, Nehass was transferred from the Ontario facility to a psychiatric hospital in Kamloops, B.C. According to the Globe and Mail, staff noted a “significant sustained improvement since his admission” and he was discharged Oct. 2.

The British Columbia Provincial Court issued a warrant for Nehass’ arrest Oct. 19 following an application for a peace bond by the province’s prosecution service. Nehass made his first appearance in a Fort St. John courthouse Oct. 20 and is being held in a cell at the Fort St. John RCMP station.

A peace bond is essentially a promise for someone believed to be at risk of committing a crime to follow a set of rules given by the court. Nehass is not facing any criminal charges.

According to B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin, the application was based on an “informant’s declaration” that he had “reasonable grounds to fear” that Nehass “will commit a serious personal injury offence.” The application cited Nehass’ previous convictions of aggravated assault “and psychological/psychiatric assessments that indicate he is a moderate to high risk to re-offend violently” among other things for the fear, McLaughlin said in an email.

It’s unclear who the informant is and what circumstances led up to the peace bond application.

The docket for Nehass’ most recent court appearance, on Oct. 30, listed the location of offence as Fort Nelson, B.C. McLaughlin could not confirm when or where Nehass was taken into custody, but the Globe and Mail reported that he was arrested in Lower Post, B.C.

Nehass’ next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 3 at 9:30 a.m., during which the court will determine the conditions of his release.

The Globe and Mail reported that the Fort St. John Crown’s office is asking for 22 bail conditions to be placed on Nehass, including keeping a daily curfew, taking all prescribed medications, and regularly checking in with police and bail supervisors.

Morrow did not return multiple requests for comment for this story.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Gwich’in vow to stand ground as U.S. pushes closer to drilling in ANWR
Next story
Yukon government remains vague on abuse settlements

Just Posted

Elk population a headache for Yukon farmers

‘No one gets into farming for compensation. Farmers are trying to grow crops’

Michael Nehass arrested in B.C. to face peace bond application

Yukon man not facing criminal charges

Yukon government remains vague on abuse settlements

‘Approximately’ 40 cases have been launched against the government since 2000, justice minister says

The Yukon government has spent $2.5 million settling sexual abuse cases since 2000

‘Approximately’ 40 cases have been launched against the government since 2000

New River Bend housing complex opens in Whitehorse

Subsidized units are for Ta’an Kwäch’än Council members and Yukoners on social housing wait list

Infill opponents fill Whitehorse council chambers

‘What’s going to protect the lifestyle we bought into?’

The Yukon government needs to nurse community health centres back to health

If current incentives aren’t getting it done, the government needs to offer more

Alberta outfitter fined $10k for illegal moose hunt

Blake Jordan Shmyr’s outfitting company, Big Tine Adventures, must post notice of fines of Facebook

Yukon Rivermen to hit the ice for the first time

Tier 1 Bantam team means young local hockey talent can stay closer to home

Why Air North objected to the Yukon government’s Public Airports Act

Increasing airport fees reduces the number of air travellers, Joe Sparling says

Yukon Women and the vote, Part 2

How the temperance movement mobilized the push for women’s suffrage

Ravens are smarter than your average bird

‘The’ raven is a bird that outwardly enjoys life

Whitehorse SMRT women get down to business

‘It’s lonely, being a female entrepreneur’

Most Read