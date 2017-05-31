Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Alaska Highway just after 11:30 p.m. on May 28.

At the scene, just north of Two Mile Hill, RCMP located the body of a 32-year-old man in an embankment next to the truck he was driving. The Ford F-350 pickup was sitting overturned on its roof and the flat-deck trailer it had been towing was also upside down in the ditch.

In a news release, police said the truck collided with a Nissan SUV which had pulled over on the shoulder of the south-bound lane of the highway. The truck came from behind SUV and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle. The impact destroyed the truck’s front tire, causing it to lose control and go off the road, where it rolled over, landing on its roof.

The driver of the truck, the only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle on impact, while the driver of the SUV was not injured, RCMP said.

The Alaska Highway was closed for three hours in both directions following the incident. Authorities are still investigating the crash.