Yukon RCMP arrested and charged a Whitehorse man with first-degree murder Friday, almost a year after the body of Christopher Brisson was found at Miles Canyon.

Darryl Steven Sheepway, 38, appeared in court Friday.

According to court documents, Sheepway was sentenced Friday to 120 days in jail for using forged documents and possessing property obtained by crime.

He was ordered to pay back nearly $6,000.

Sheepway was sentenced to time served, meaning he was technically free before the RCMP arrested and charged him with the murder.

Police said a publication ban on the details surrounding the investigation is in place.

Sheepway is scheduled back in court Sept. 9.

Brisson was 25 when he died. He was reported missing on Aug. 29, 2015, and his body was found three days later.

Brisson had been sentenced to 45 months in prison back in January 2013 for trafficking cocaine.

Yukon RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and Federal Investigation Unit as well as investigators from British Columbia and Whitehorse worked on the case.

