Man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault in Whitehorse appears in court

Philip Tyler Reid, 25, faces charges of kidnapping and sexual assault

A Whitehorse man charged in relation to an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault made his first court appearance Monday. 

Whitehorse RCMP arrested and charged Philip Tyler Reid, 25, “without incident” Aug. 11 about an hour and a half after sharing his name and photo on social media and appealing for information on his whereabouts.

The charges stem from an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman in Whitehorse on or around Aug. 10.

Reid did not enter a plea Monday. He will appear in court again later this week for a bail hearing.

