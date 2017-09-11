Man charged after attempted murder in Haines Junction

A man was shot in Haines Junction Sept. 9. Police arrested a man shortly after and charged him with attempted murder and other various offences. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

A man has been charged with attempted murder and impaired driving, among other things, after allegedly shooting another man with a rifle in Haines Junction Saturday.

According to police, Haines Junction RCMP were called to the Haines Junction Health Centre around 8 a.m. Sept. 9 where a 53-year-old man was being treated for “injuries believed to have been caused by a firearm.”

Police arrested Haines Junction resident Lucky Alex Jackson, 57, shortly after and charged him with attempted murder, uttering threats, assault with a weapson, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 80mg and driving while disqualified.

Court documents allege that a .30-06 calibre Ruger M77 Mark II rifle was used in the incident and that Jackon was driving a Ford pickup truck.

Jackson appeared in Whitehorse court Sunday and remains in custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 14.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com