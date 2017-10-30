A man is facing charges of harassment and mischief after several incidents at Whitehorse Elementary. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

Man arrested after ‘incident’ at Whitehorse Elementary

David Nesbitt, 52, faces harassment and mischief charges

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested and charged a man with harassment and mischief after an alleged incident at Whitehorse Elementary School.

According to a press release, police responded to a complaint of a suspicious man allegedly taking videos of the school, staff and students on Oct. 24 around 2:45 p.m.

Police spoke with the man and he left the area without incident, but “upon further investigation,” discovered “new information” about another incident at the school Oct. 14.

It is not clear whether that incident also involved filming.

Police arrested and charged the man in downtown Whitehorse the afternoon of Oct. 25.

David Nesbitt, 52, is facing charges of harassment and mischief related to the Oct. 14 incident. He appeared in court Oct. 26 and released on a number of conditions including staying 50 metres away from Whitehorse Elementary School, not attending any school grounds, parks, playgrounds or pools in the territory and not possessing a cell phone or any other devices capable of making recordings.

Nesbitt is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 8.

Whitehorse RCMP is asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to contact police at 867-667-5555.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Premier, officials in Dawson to discuss Dome Road mining dispute
Next story
New River Bend housing complex opens in Whitehorse

Just Posted

The Yukon government has spent $2.5 million settling sexual abuse cases since 2000

‘Approximately’ 40 cases have been launched against the government since 2000

New River Bend housing complex opens in Whitehorse

Subsidized units are for Ta’an Kwäch’än Council members and Yukoners on social housing wait list

Miner has right to access claims under Whitehorse subdivision, judge finds

H. Coyne & Sons Limited owns subsurface rights for two lots under Raven’s Ridge subdivision

Man arrested after ‘incident’ at Whitehorse Elementary

David Nesbitt, 52, faces harassment and mischief charges

Fire breaks out at duplex in downtown Whitehorse during ‘police operation’

Witnesses reported hearing lound bangs before fire broke out

Yukon Rivermen to hit the ice for the first time

Tier 1 Bantam team means young local hockey talent can stay closer to home

Why Air North objected to the Yukon government’s Public Airports Act

Increasing airport fees reduces the number of air travellers, Joe Sparling says

Yukon Women and the vote, Part 2

How the temperance movement mobilized the push for women’s suffrage

Ravens are smarter than your average bird

‘The’ raven is a bird that outwardly enjoys life

Whitehorse SMRT women get down to business

‘It’s lonely, being a female entrepreneur’

How low can we go?

Unemployment in the Yukon is low, but the reasons why may indicate problems

Former SOVA student evokes Prairie childhood in award-winning artwork

Kayza DeGraff-Ford is the Yukon regional winner for the 15th annual BMO 1st Art! competition

Whitehorse gallery gets all dolled up

Sculptors craft creepy dolls that tell mythical stories

Most Read