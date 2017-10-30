Man arrested after ‘incident’ at Whitehorse Elementary

A man is facing charges of harassment and mischief after several incidents at Whitehorse Elementary. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested and charged a man with harassment and mischief after an alleged incident at Whitehorse Elementary School.

According to a press release, police responded to a complaint of a suspicious man allegedly taking videos of the school, staff and students on Oct. 24 around 2:45 p.m.

Police spoke with the man and he left the area without incident, but “upon further investigation,” discovered “new information” about another incident at the school Oct. 14.

It is not clear whether that incident also involved filming.

Police arrested and charged the man in downtown Whitehorse the afternoon of Oct. 25.

David Nesbitt, 52, is facing charges of harassment and mischief related to the Oct. 14 incident. He appeared in court Oct. 26 and released on a number of conditions including staying 50 metres away from Whitehorse Elementary School, not attending any school grounds, parks, playgrounds or pools in the territory and not possessing a cell phone or any other devices capable of making recordings.

Nesbitt is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 8.

Whitehorse RCMP is asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to contact police at 867-667-5555.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com