Government workers are in the process of moving back into the Lynn Building after engineers gave the all-clear May 29.

The Lynn Building has been empty since May 1, when a pair of earthquakes caused the exterior stucco and drywall to crack. There were concerns the structural integrity of the building might have been compromised. It has since undergone three inspections.

All displaced staff will be moving back in this week, except for property assessment and taxation services, who were moved to the main legislative building on Second Avenue. They will remain at their temporary offices until mid-July to minimize further disruption of services, said Aisha Montgomery, a spokesperson for the Department of Community Services.

“We feel confident the building is safe,” Montgomery said.