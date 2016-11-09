The Yukon Liberals pulled off an impressive win this week, vaulting to a majority government from just a single seat.

But a closer look at the numbers shows the Liberal victory may not have been the landslide it appears to be.

The Liberals jumped from one seat to 11 during Monday’s election. To achieve that, they plucked seats from right and left — the Yukon Party lost five seats in total and the NDP lost four. The Liberals also won the seat vacated by Independent MLA David Laxton.

The Yukon Party is now left with six seats in the legislative assembly, and the NDP with just two.

But the breakdown of the popular vote shows a much narrower Liberal win. The Grits came away with 39 per cent of the vote overall, while the Yukon Party claimed 33 per cent and the NDP took 26 per cent. The Greens won 145 votes, equal to 0.8 per cent of total ballots. Independent candidate Victor Kisoun took 38 votes in Watson Lake.

In comparison, the Yukon Party won 40 per cent of the vote in 2011, with the NDP taking 33 per cent, the Liberals winning 25 per cent, and the Green Party claiming 0.7 per cent.

And despite the Liberal majority, a number of seats were won with very slim margins. In Mountainview, Liberal MLA-elect Jeanie Dendys beat the NDP’s Shaunagh Stikeman by just six votes, and outgoing premier Darrell Pasloski by 40 votes. Pauline Frost also won Vuntut Gwitchin by just seven votes over Yukon Party incumbent Darius Elias. Those two ridings will be subject to an automatic recount.

Elsewhere, Liberal MLA-elect John Streicker won Mount Lorne-Southern Lakes from NDP incumbent Kevin Barr with 14 votes. The Liberals’ Richard Mostyn beat out longtime Yukon Party MLA Elaine Taylor in Whitehorse West by 22 votes. And the Yukon Party’s Scott Kent defeated Liberal hopeful Jocelyn Curteanu by 24 votes in Copperbelt North, leaving NDP incumbent Lois Moorcroft a distant third.

The distribution of the parties across the territory also shows an interesting trend. Four of the remaining Yukon Party seats are in rural ridings — Patti McLeod in Watson Lake, Stacey Hassard in Pelly-Nisutlin, Brad Cathers in Lake Laberge and Wade Istchenko in Kluane. The NDP’s two remaining ridings are in Whitehorse — party leader Liz Hanson in Whitehorse Centre and Kate White in Takhini-Kopper King.

A record seven women were also elected this year, more than ever before. That’s up from six women elected in 2011. Women will now make up 37 per cent of Yukon’s legislative assembly, more than any other province or territory except for British Columbia.

Three of those seven women are First Nation citizens, including Dendys, who is a member of the Tahltan First Nation, and Frost, who is a member of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation. The Yukon Party’s Geraldine Van Bibber is a Gwich’in citizen.

More voters cast ballots this year than in any previous Yukon election. In total, 18,787 Yukoners voted this election, up from 15,906 five years ago. The percentage of eligible voters who cast ballots has not yet been released.

In Takhini-Kopper King, 311 more voters cast ballots this year than in 2011. The number of votes also increased by more than 200 in Whitehorse West, Whitehorse Centre, Copperbelt South and Porter Creek Centre, which now includes the Whistle Bend subdivision.

A record 5,284 people voted in advance polls this year, compared to 2,827 in 2011.

But honours for worst showing go to the NDP’s Skeeter Wright, who was parachuted in to Old Crow at the last minute. He came away with just three votes.

