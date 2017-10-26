L’école Émilie-Tremblay, neighbouring daycare closed due to gas leak

Staff called 911 after smelling propane

L’école Émilie-Tremblay and its neighbouring daycare were closed this morning after staff called 911 to report the smell of propane.

Dave Dowie, platoon chief with the Whitehorse Fire Department, said the call came in around 8 a.m. Oct. 26. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a “strong smell of propane outside and inside the school.”

They shut down the propane to the building and began ventilating the school.

The daycare also had to be closed since it shares the same propane line, Dowie said.

Yukon government maintenance officials are on the scene and will be “doing what they need to to track down the source before the school opens again,” Dowie said.

Department of Education spokesperson Kyle Nightingale said students were being kept on buses parked on Falcon Drive outside the school until their parents could pick them up. Many had already come to get their children, he said around 9:15 a.m.

The school will be updating parents later today about plans for tomorrow, he said.

More to follow

