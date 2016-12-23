Yukon Senator Dan Lang is decrying the federal Liberals’ plan to repeal the government’s ability to strip convicted terrorists with dual nationalities of their Canadian citizenship.

“We’re going in a different direction we should be,” Lang said in an interview.

Bill C-6 is currently before the Senate for second reading.

Lang estimates about 140 Canadians have left the country to fight for ISIS and could return home anytime.

“If any of them are dual nationals they should be made fully aware of the consequences of their action,” Lang said. “They will and should lose their Canadian citizenship.”

As the chair of the Senate’s Standing Committee on national security and defence, Lang presided over the 2015 report on terrorism threats the country faces.

The nine-month study saw hundreds of witnesses appearing before the committee.

The Senate learned law enforcement agencies estimate 60 Canadians had returned home from fighting for terrorist organizations and 140 were still overseas.

Lang points to seven Canadian dual citizens serving time for terrorism offences and the fact the government won’t be able to kick them out of the country if the bill passes.

“If they had been successful in plans they had for terrorists act we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” he said. “There would have been mass-murder of Canadians.”

He also points to 34 other countries that have similar legislation.

“This is another tool that’s available to fight that global phenomenon,” he said.

And even if it only deters one person, the measure is successful, he said.

“Canadian citizenship is sought after in the world, he said. “It’s seen as one of the best passports in the world.”

But will stripping dual citizens of the Canadian passports deter people who are ready to murder innocent men, women and children and lose their own lives?

“There comes a time you quit being a sociologist,” Lang said. “You start to realize these people deserve the worst kind of consequences.”

The Liberal government introduced the new bill under the belief that “a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian” Lang said.

“My point is a terrorist is a terrorist is a terrorist if you want to put it in those simplistic terms.”

Civil liberties associations have argued the ability to strip dual nationals of their Canadian citizenship effectively creates second-class citizens.

But even if the bill passes, the government will still be able to revoke citizenship for fraud or misrepresentation.

“What is of most consequence for the country, someone who lied on their affidavit for their passport or someone who plotted an act of terrorism in the country?” Lang said.

“I don’t think there is any comparison.”

The context has changed since the bill was first introduced in February 2016.

“We have to, in the free world, try to understand what we’re up against,” Lang said.

The bill has been referred to the Senate’s committee on social affairs, science and technology where it will be studied next year.

