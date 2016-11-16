The owners of the Kopper King want city council to approve a zoning amendment that would allow them to have a drive-thru.

The property is for sale and the applicants want to increase the marketability of the location, according to an administrative report. The proposed amendment passed first reading Monday night.

Currently the only area in Whitehorse that allows drive-thrus through zoning is the north-end service commercial area of downtown.

“Not permitting them in other areas is also in line with the city’s sustainability objectives regarding greenhouse gas emissions,” the report says.

Even if the zoning amendment were approved, there’s no guarantee that whoever bought the land would build a drive-thru.

They would have to meet several other regulations including changing the landscaping along the highway and providing on-site pedestrian safety measures.

As for how vehicles would access the property, “initial discussions indicate that vehicle access to the proposed business should be from Prospector Road, and not directly off the Alaska Highway,” the report says.

The proposed zoning amendment is scheduled to get second and third reading Jan. 16. A public hearing is slated for Dec. 12.

