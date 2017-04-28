Premier Sandy Silver is calling in some help after his budget predicted the territory sliding towards a deficit after this year.

While the Liberals were able to post a tiny $6.5-million surplus for 2017-18, the future looks a lot less sunny.

The territory is headed towards a projected $49-million deficit in 2018-19, a $58-million deficit the next year and a $42-million deficit the year after that.

Enter the new financial advisory panel.

Silver is spending $250,000 to bring in an independent group of local and Outside experts to look at the territory’s finances and come up with recommendations for the future “to determine how the Yukon government can achieve its vision for a bright future in a financially sustainable manner.”

The group of five starts work in June and will provide recommendations to the government in October.

They’ll consult with business owners and other community members to get a sense of their priorities for the future.

“We need to make some very, very difficult decisions,” Silver said. “We can increase the size of the pie by generating additional revenue or we can make choices about what the government does and how it does not spend money.”

The panel will be chaired by Norm McIntyre, a Yukon certified public accountant and chartered accountant with 22 years of experience. The other Yukoner on the panel is Grace Southwick who is director of the Department of Lands, Resources and Heritage for Kluane First Nation.

The remaining three spots are being filled by Outside experts.

Tim O’Neill is a former executive vice-president and chief economist at the Bank of Montreal. He is also former president of the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council, an nonpartisan research group that promotes economic development in the Atlantic provinces.

Ron Kneebone is a professor of economics and the scientific director of the University of Calgary social policy and health research division. Some of his past research has focused on government budget financing and deficit and debt reduction.

Trevor Tombe is an assistant professor of economics at the University of Calgary. Tombe’s research includes a focus on energy and environmental policy. He has written about the upcoming federal carbon tax.

“The financial advisory panel will inform, and provide Yukoners with facts, options and ideas. They will listen to and hear from a broad cross-section of Yukoners,” Silver said in his budget speech.

“The panel will engage with First Nations and municipal governments. It will hear from business, labour, environmental and social organizations. Yukoners will have their chance to contribute to the discussion.”

In his budget speech April 27, Silver also announced a reorganization of the finance department with $1.96 million of new funding to “modernize budgeting and reporting systems” and evaluate government programs.

The government will also move the Yukon Bureau of Statistics and the business and economic research branch into the finance department.

