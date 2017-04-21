Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Chief Roberta Joseph was re-elected April 20, beating former chief Eddie Taylor by a large margin.

Joseph garnered 162 votes versus 87 for Taylor.

It’s Joseph’s second-term as head of the First Nation.

“I am grateful and appreciate the support of the citizens and I feel that the citizens have confidence in the work and leadership that I’m providing,” she told the News.

The official swearing-in ceremony will take place sometime in early June.

J.T. Taylor, Darren Bullen, Babe Titus and Simon Nagano were elected councillors.

Those results are still unofficial because one candidate could request a recount, chief returning officer Charles Brunner said.

Provided there is no recount, the official election results will be released April 24.