Hurlburt Enterprises Inc. is suing Norcope Enterprises Ltd. claiming the construction company never paid a $54,000 tab for construction materials.

In a lawsuit filed April 3 in Yukon Supreme Court, Hurlburt details different orders Norcope allegedly never paid.

Hurlburt, which sells plumbing and waterwork products, said it agreed to place an order on Norcope’s behalf between July and November 2016.

“It was an express or implied term of the parties’ agreement that … Norcope would pay for the materials within 30 days of a receipt of an invoice from Hurlburt,” the lawsuit reads.

Hurlburt wants more than $5,100 for materials Norcope ordered to construct the rain garden pump house and storm forcemain in Whistle Bend, a Yukon government-issued contract.

It wants $9,500 for materials related to a construction project in Lower Post, B.C.

And it wants over $44,500 for a Yukon government contract in Watson Lake to complete the town’s watermain valve replacement.

It’s also claiming $5,340 for freight costs for the Watson Lake project and $1,700 for returning items to the supplier. The company has also asked the court for two per cent interest per month on everything it says its owed.

In some cases Hurlburt claims Norcope returned items ordered but there were either re-stocking fees or the items were not returnable.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

