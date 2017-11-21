Human rights hearing over Destruction Bay pantsing put off until next year

The alleged incident took place at the Talbot Arm Motel restaurant in Destruction Bay. (James Badger/Flickr)

The hearing for a human rights complaint over allegations of a Destruction Bay motel co-owner repeatedly pulling down an employee’s pants will be rescheduled after the accused failed to show up last week due to “medical reasons.”

The Yukon’s Human Rights Board of Adjudication had been scheduled to hear a workplace sexual harassment complaint in Whitehorse Nov. 6 to 10 that was filed by Peter Budge against Talbot Arm Motel co-owner Charles Eikland in July 2015.

Budge alleges Eikland repeatedly pulled down his pants while he was working at the motel’s restaurant. Budge also alleges that his employer, Talbot Arm Motel Ltd., “did nothing to stop the harassment,” according to a press release from the Yukon Human Rights Commission. The motel is co-owned by Eikland and Suzanne Trembly.

However, Eikland failed to show, and his lawyer Shaunagh Stikeman attended and applied for an adjournment instead.

In a written decision, Chief Adjudicator Penelope Gawn noted that both respondents in the complaint have continually been missing hearings and meetings related to the complaint, which “does not inspire confidence in their respect for the process.” However, Gawn ultimately granted the adjournment, concluding that Eikland should, in the interest of fairness, be given the opportunity to be heard.

The complaint hearing will be rescheduled for sometimes after Jan. 13 2018.

Photo: James Badger/Flickr.