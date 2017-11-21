The alleged incident took place at the Talbot Arm Motel restaurant in Destruction Bay. (James Badger/Flickr)

Human rights hearing over Destruction Bay pantsing put off until next year

Motel co-owner accused in case did not attend hearing due to illness

The hearing for a human rights complaint over allegations of a Destruction Bay motel co-owner repeatedly pulling down an employee’s pants will be rescheduled after the accused failed to show up last week due to “medical reasons.”

The Yukon’s Human Rights Board of Adjudication had been scheduled to hear a workplace sexual harassment complaint in Whitehorse Nov. 6 to 10 that was filed by Peter Budge against Talbot Arm Motel co-owner Charles Eikland in July 2015.

Budge alleges Eikland repeatedly pulled down his pants while he was working at the motel’s restaurant. Budge also alleges that his employer, Talbot Arm Motel Ltd., “did nothing to stop the harassment,” according to a press release from the Yukon Human Rights Commission. The motel is co-owned by Eikland and Suzanne Trembly.

However, Eikland failed to show, and his lawyer Shaunagh Stikeman attended and applied for an adjournment instead.

In a written decision, Chief Adjudicator Penelope Gawn noted that both respondents in the complaint have continually been missing hearings and meetings related to the complaint, which “does not inspire confidence in their respect for the process.” However, Gawn ultimately granted the adjournment, concluding that Eikland should, in the interest of fairness, be given the opportunity to be heard.

The complaint hearing will be rescheduled for sometimes after Jan. 13 2018.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Photo: James Badger/Flickr.

Previous story
Phase 5 of Whistle Bend a go

Just Posted

Yukon government reveals proposed pot rules

‘We’re under a tight timeline, everybody is Canada is, so we’re doing this in stages’

Michael Nehass released from custody in B.C.

Yukon man who spent years in WCC awaiting peace bond application, faces no charges

Phase 5 of Whistle Bend a go

Next phase of subdivision will eventually be home to around 750 people

Silver rules out HST, layoffs and royalty changes

Yukon’s financial advisory panel has released its final report

City of Whitehorse budgets $30M for infrastructure over four years

‘I think we’re concentrating on the most important things’

Human rights hearing over Destruction Bay pantsing put off until next year

Motel co-owner accused in case did not attend hearing due to illness

Survey this: How does Yukon’s health care rate?

Since the government loves questionnaires so much, how about one on health care?

Beware of debt

Don’t be a Trudeau, Silver

Straight and true: the story of the Yukon colours

Michael Gates | History Hunter Last week, I participated in the 150th… Continue reading

Get ready to tumble: Whitehorse’s Polarettes to flip out at fundraiser

‘There’s a mandatory five-minute break at the end, just so people don’t fall over’

Alaska’s governor goes to China

There are very different rules for resource projects depending on which side of the border you’re on

Yukon survey shows broad support for legal pot

But there’s no consensus on retail and distribution models

Yukon government releases survey on the territory’s liquor laws

Changes could include allowing sale of booze in grocery stores

Most Read