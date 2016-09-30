Blair Hogan has withdrawn his name from the Liberal nomination race in Pelly-Nisutlin ahead of the coming territorial election, leaving former Teslin Tlingit chief Carl Sidney as the sole potential candidate.

Hogan said he didn’t realize anyone else would seek the nomination when he put his name forward. He made the decision to withdraw a couple of weeks ago.

“I didn’t realize that there was going to be such an extensive nomination on top of a campaign,” he said.

He said he fully supports Sidney and didn’t want to compete against him.

“The reason why I put my name forward was because I wanted there to be a good alternative choice to the Yukon Party and (incumbent MLA) Stacey Hassard,” he said.

Pelly-Nisutlin was the last riding to have potential candidates step forward from any of the three major parties, but now has the fullest slate of any riding in the territory.

Hassard is seeking re-election, while Ken Hodgins is seeking the nomination for the NDP. Green Party interim leader Frank de Jong is also running, and Yukon’s own Elvis Presley is campaigning as an Independent. The riding includes Teslin, Ross River and Faro.

Elsewhere, Erin Labonte has won the NDP nomination in Watson Lake over Devin Brodhagen.

Incumbent NDP MLA Jim Tredger has also been acclaimed as the party’s candidate in Mayo-Tatchun.